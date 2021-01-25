We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love Island star Dani Dyer has given birth to her first child.

The reality show winner and her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence welcomed a baby boy at the weekend, sharing the lovely news on social media.

Posting a series of photos of the newborn, Dani revealed that she had given birth at the Portland hospital in London, where Meghan Markle welcomed her first son Archie back in 2019.

‘After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021 weighing 7 pound.

‘We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

‘Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,’ Dani penned beside a photo of her cradling her little boy and one of the tiny tot’s face.

Dani is the eldest daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who shared a lovely message in light of his grandson’s birth.

‘So my baby had a baby. F*ck me we needed some joy this year. So proud of you @danidyerxx cannot wait to meet the little beaut. ❤️❤️.’

Of course, plenty of Dani’s celebrity pals were quick to share their love in the Instagram comment section.

‘Yaaaasssss well done bubs. Love u 💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛,’ wrote Loose Women star Stacey Solomon.

‘Amazing amazing news , congratulations beautiful!! 🎉💙 sending lots of love and hugs xxxxxx,’ added social media cleaning queen, Mrs Hinch.

‘I love him so much already ❤️,’ Dani’s Love Island co-star Georgia Steel chipped in, while fellow new mum Kate Ferdinand wrote, ‘Awwww congratulations to you both! 💙💙.’

Dani confirmed news of her pregnancy back in July 2020, uploading a photo of her and Sammy showing off an ultrasound scan photo.

‘Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful..2021💖💙,’ Dani said, leaving fans thrilled.