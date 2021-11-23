We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Van Der Beek and his wife Kimberly have welcomed their sixth child, a little boy called Jeremiah, who has already been nicknamed Remi.

Yesterday, the Dawson’s Creek star announced on Instagram that he and his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek had welcomed their new son and revealed his unique name.

James shared a series of adorable photos and videos of the family’s newest addition with his siblings, along with a lengthy message that read, “Humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival of Jeremiah Van Der Beek ❤️ (We’ve been calling him Remi, btw – not “dinosaur” 🥰).”

James went on to reveal that he and Kimberly had suffered two miscarriages after the 17th week of pregnancy prior to expecting little Jeremiah and shared his fears for the pregnancy after the sad loss.

“After experiencing late-term #pregnancyloss twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet. Truthfully, I was terrified when I found out,” he wrote.

James shared that his wife Kimberly had a weakened cervix and that a specialist was able to do a minor surgical cerclage that was removed at full term, allowing her to give birth naturally.

“Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one, ” the new dad added.

Sharing her relief at welcoming her little boy safely, Kimberly penned, “Life is so full I don’t have the words. Jeremiah Van Der Beek, thank you for being here.”

The Van Der Beek’s newest member joins siblings Olivia, 11, Joshua, nine, Annabel, seven, Emilia, five, and Gwendolyn, three.

The couple previously opened up about coping with miscarriages they had endured, with one happening in November 2019 and another in June 2020. They later teamed up with the American Red Cross to promote awareness about the importance of blood donations.

Kimberly told People magazine in May, “My life was on the line,” adding, “What saved my life was blood transfusions, people who donated blood. Without them, I probably would not be here.”