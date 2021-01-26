Denise Van Outen ‘gutted’ as she’s forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Denise Van Outen has been forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice, announcing she’s “gutted” to share the news.

The Essex born actress and TV presenter has had to quit the ITV ice skating content in the second week after suffering a nasty shoulder injury.

Sharing a photo of her with her arm in a sling beside her pro partner Matt Evers on Instgram, Denise explained she did the damage during a fall on the ice.

‘GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder. I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable,’ Denise penned.

Confessing she’s no longer able to skate through the pain, she shared the extent of the painful mishap, adding, ‘I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras. Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony.

‘I won’t be able to do any lifts,tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling. @themattevers has been the most incredible support and skate partner (a true friend) and I’m so grateful for his expertise in teaching me (ice virgin😂⛸) the basics. I just wish I was well enough to learn all the fabulous tricks my injury won’t allow me to do.’

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her skating champ partner Joe Johnson will join the competition from this weekend as replacements.

Skating expert Matt went on to share his own statement, expressing his sadness over losing Denise and his slot on the show.

‘Denise has worked so incredibly hard these past few months and I’m devastated that she’s unable to show everyone what a beautiful skater she’s become.

‘It’s sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it’s most important that she takes the time to heal and recover.

‘I loved our time on the ice together and I love the wonderful friendship that we will always have. I’m gutted to have Denise leave the show and equally gutted that last Sunday’s hug will be my last for a while.’