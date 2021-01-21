We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dolly Parton has shared the sad news that her brother Randy has died aged 67 after a battle with cancer.

The iconic country singer confirmed the devastating news in a statement today, detailing the sadness and grief she and her family are suffering.

‘My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time,’ Dolly wrote online.

‘We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.

‘Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer. He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years.’

Sharing some of her fondest memories of Randy, the Jolene hitmaker went on to say, ‘He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986. He’s had several chart records of his own, but his duet with me on “Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle To You” will always be a high light in my own career.

‘You Are My Christmas, our duet on my latest Christmas album, joined with his daughter Heidi, will always be a favorite.

‘It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now,’ Dolly went on.

Randy has left behind many loved ones, including a wife, children and grandchildren.

‘He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandsons Huston and Trent.

‘We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts,’ Dolly finally wrote.

Our thoughts are with Dolly and her family at this devastating time.