Eamonn Holmes might be best known as a host on ITV’s This Morning, but now the talented broadcaster has announced a surprising new venture.

This Morning fans were left shocked last year when rumours circulated that hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford could be replaced. The couple had presented the ITV daytime show’s Friday morning slot for 14 years and are hugely popular with fans. However, the speculation surrounding their roles later turned out to be correct as Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond were confirmed as the new Friday hosts.

They made their debut in January 2021, with Eamonn and Ruth continuing to host during key holidays. Now Eamonn has taken to social media to announce a rather surprising new venture and encouraged followers to get in touch.

Posting on Twitter this week, the presenter revealed his intriguing new proposal – that he would be an “Agony Uncle” for those hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Sharing an insightful video on the social media platform, Eamonn began by explaining how the idea came to him after he’d been to London for a meeting.

“Today I went into London for a business meeting, there’s a lot of business meetings in what I do and I put #lovemyjob,” he explained. “And that got a lot of you to respond and a lot of you don’t love your jobs as well and I thought, look, if you want to break into Media and if you’ve got a question about Media in any terms of tuition or my advice on certain things, get in touch with me, leave a question and in future weeks I’ll do a series of replies to those questions.”

Eamonn then added: “You don’t even have to be in Media; think of it as a sort of Agony Uncle!”

The presenter’s video was met with immense support from fans, who praised him for offering others such a unique opportunity.

‘Wonderful idea. Inspiring others is a true gift’, one person wrote.

Another follower shared: ‘What a lovely man , his children are so lucky to have a Dad who cares about the younger generation, well done Eamonn.’

‘This is so generous of you, Eamonn. Not many people offer free advice these days, so I’m sure your words of wisdom will be very much appreciated’, someone else declared.

It’s not known how many questions he will be answering as an “Agony Uncle” and when they may be posted. However, this is a brilliant way for those looking to start their career in Media to get some invaluable advice.

Remember to keep an eye on Eamonn’s social media over the coming weeks!