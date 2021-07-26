We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

EastEnders star Ben Champniss has revealed that he and wife Georgie Jennings have welcomed a baby boy.

The new dad took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that the family’s new addition had arrived the day before and that both mum and baby were doing well.

The star who plays market stall owner Shrimpy on the hit BBC show captioned the adorable post, “Introducing, Freddie Robert Champniss. Born Saturday 24th July at 5.40pm. Weighing 7lbs.

“Georgie is the coolest, most unbelievable person I know, and both her and Freddie are doing so well!!”

Ben added, “We’re so happy to finally meet you, Freddie! The final piece of the puzzle. Life made. ❤️”

Ben and Georgie revealed they were expecting their first child in February, as he wrote at the time, “Georgie and I are delighted to announce that we’re having a baby!!

“We couldn’t have wished for a better way to celebrate 10 years of being together and 3 years married! We can’t wait to meet you baby boy!!!”

Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown in EastEnders, was one of the first to send a message of congratulations to his co-star, writing, “Congrats to you both ❤️”

Luisa Bradshaw White, who is best known for playing Tina Carter in the show, added, “Ahh so much Iove to u both. Congratulations! Can’t wait to bump into u all!!!”

Fans of the soap star were quick to follow , with one commenter writing, “Awww he’s lovely! Congratulations to both of you 👏👏👏”

Another penned, “Ohhh he’s so beautiful congratulations to you both💙💙💙”

Ben has been known for sharing major milestones, as he shared that he popped the question in June 2016 whilst on holiday in Greece.

The star has also featured in major film franchises, such as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 where he played a Death Eater, a Snatcher, and a Wizard Parent.