Former EastEnders star Kara Tointon gives birth to a baby boy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former EastEnders actress Kara Tointon has welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé Marius Jensen.

The ex soap star and 2010 winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing confirmed the news that she was set to become a mother for the second time last year.

Now, Kara has confirmed the birth of her newborn baby boy.

“Our second bundle of joy arrived on Friday 8th January at 9.46 am weighing 7.25 pounds,” she penned on Instagram.

“Couldn’t be more excited to start 2021 with this incredibly cool little man joining our family. Thank you to the amazing team at Chelsea & Westminster Hospital for bringing him into the world safely,” the TV star who played Dawn Swann on Albert Square.

Beside the lovely announcement, Kara, who already shares a two-year-old son called Frey with Marius, posted a gorgeous snap shot of the proud father holding the new tot’s hands.

Lots of Kara’s celebrity friends made sure to wish her well and send her love in the comment section in light of the special arrival.

‘🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️🙌🏼❤️ so happy for you!! Xxxx,’ wrote I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher.

‘Gorgeous news!!! Congratulations darling,’ added TV host Kate Thornton, while former Girls Aloud songstress Kimberly Walsh shared a sweet heart-eyed emoji.

Kara confirmed news of her pregnancy back in October 2020, telling Hello! magazine that she had hoped to give Frey a little brother or sister.

Video of the Week

“We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: ‘If it happens, it happens; let’s go with the flow,’ and it happened much quicker than we expected. I did the test in May. We weren’t shocked but it was a surprise, and we feel so lucky.

“I think this year has brought so many things in different ways. At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant,” she added.