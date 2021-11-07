We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former EastEnders star Sid Owen revealed that he and his fiancée Victoria Shores suffered a tragic miscarriage earlier this year.





EastEnders star Sid and his bride-to-be Victoria lost their baby eight months ago and have now shared details of the “traumatic” experience, shortly after announcing Victoria’s pregnancy in September.

Sid, who played Ricky Butcher in EastEnders for 24 years, shared how “empty and helpless” he felt after the couple were told they had lost their baby nine weeks into the pregnancy.

“Afterwards I remember Vic telling me, ‘I’m sorry’ because she felt guilty. Of course, I didn’t blame her at all — we were both feeling emotional,” he told The Sun.

“I didn’t know what to say or do. I could have done with some advice or someone to talk to. I felt empty and helpless.

“We were so excited and then suddenly it felt like we had lost everything.”

Victoria added: “I felt so shocked and numb. I was bleeding for days after and it was bewildering, I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Sid reconnected with old girlfriend Victoria on Facebook over lockdown, two decades after they were together initially.

After hitting it off and rekindling their romance, Sid popped the question and asked Victoria to marry him in August.

They announced they were expecting a baby just one month later and are eagerly awaiting its birth in January.

Victoria admitted she couldn’t believe how “lucky” they were to fall pregnant again just two months after the miscarriage, saying they fell “extremely fortunate”.

Speaking to OK! magazine after their pregnancy announcement, Sid confessed he’s happy that fatherhood has come to him later in life, revealing that their little one will be present on their big day.

“I’m glad I am doing it now rather than in my 20s, I would have been a rubbish dad then. Vic wants to lose her weight and we want the baby at the wedding – just sat in a pram looking pretty.”