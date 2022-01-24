EastEnders star Sid Owen has welcomed his first child after his fiancée Victoria Shore gives birth – a year after her tragic miscarriage.
The actor, who is best-known for playing Ricky Butcher in the BBC One soap has become a father for the first time.
Sid, 49, took to Instagram to share his happy news with fans. He uploaded a selfie of himself and Victoria wearing hospital gowns as he planted a kiss on her cheek.
Sid Owen told fans the news after fiancée Victoria Shore gave birth. He captioned the sweet snap, ‘Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.’
And the star’s friends and fans are delighted with the news.
Dean Gaffney, who starred in EastEnders alongside Sid, wrote, ‘Congrats brother. ❤️’
Patsy Palmer, who played his former on-screen wife Bianca, wrote, ‘Congratulations to you all 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️’
And former co-star Daniella Westbrook added, ‘Congratulations daddy ❤️❤️❤️ and well done Victoria ❤️’
Sid and Victoria, who fell in love the second time around after having previously met 23 years ago, opened up on their feelings after they suffered a ‘traumatic’ miscarriage last year.
Victoria told The Sun, she was rushed to hospital when she noticed bleeding.
She said, “I was pouring with so much blood, I was surprised they were able to use a probe.
“They told me I’d lost the baby as there was nothing there and was just sent straight home.
“I felt so shocked and numb. I was bleeding for days after and it was bewildering, I didn’t know what to do with myself.”
Sid shared a snap of Victoria’s baby bump just last month as they awaited their new arrival.
Sid explained how having gone through a miscarriage with his love “solidified” them wanting to have a baby.
“Not only that, I realised I wanted to marry her. Our dedication to each other was never an issue and we did not leave each other’s side.
“We then decided we would try IVF if necessary, so it was a miracle we got pregnant so quickly naturally. We are so thankful.”
As news that Sid Owen fiancée Victoria Shore gives birth, Victoria, 42, already has two children from a past relationship but their new arrival is Sid’s first child.
It’s not yet known if the baby is a boy or a girl or what the couple has decided to call their newborn.