EastEnders star Sid Owen has welcomed his first child after his fiancée Victoria Shore gives birth – a year after her tragic miscarriage.

The actor, who is best-known for playing Ricky Butcher in the BBC One soap has become a father for the first time.

Sid, 49, took to Instagram to share his happy news with fans. He uploaded a selfie of himself and Victoria wearing hospital gowns as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

Sid Owen told fans the news after fiancée Victoria Shore gave birth. He captioned the sweet snap, ‘Been a long a day. But. Can I say. I love you Victoria. Thank you for our baby.’

And the star’s friends and fans are delighted with the news.

Dean Gaffney, who starred in EastEnders alongside Sid, wrote, ‘Congrats brother. ❤️’

Patsy Palmer, who played his former on-screen wife Bianca, wrote, ‘Congratulations to you all 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️’

And former co-star Daniella Westbrook added, ‘Congratulations daddy ❤️❤️❤️ and well done Victoria ❤️’

Sid and Victoria, who fell in love the second time around after having previously met 23 years ago, opened up on their feelings after they suffered a ‘traumatic’ miscarriage last year.

Victoria told The Sun, she was rushed to hospital when she noticed bleeding.

She said, “I was pouring with so much blood, I was surprised they were able to use a probe.

“They told me I’d lost the baby as there was nothing there and was just sent straight home.

“I felt so shocked and numb. I was bleeding for days after and it was bewildering, I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

Sid shared a snap of Victoria’s baby bump just last month as they awaited their new arrival.

Sid explained how having gone through a miscarriage with his love “solidified” them wanting to have a baby.

“Not only that, I realised I wanted to marry her. Our dedication to each other was never an issue and we did not leave each other’s side.

“We then decided we would try IVF if ­necessary, so it was a miracle we got pregnant so quickly naturally. We are so thankful.”

As news that Sid Owen fiancée Victoria Shore gives birth, Victoria, 42, already has two children from a past relationship but their new arrival is Sid’s first child.

It’s not yet known if the baby is a boy or a girl or what the couple has decided to call their newborn.