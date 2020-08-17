We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Elizabeth Debicki has been confirmed as the latest actress to play Princess Diana, in Netflix's hit series The Crown.

Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin, and is set to play Princess Diana in season 5 and 6 of The Crown.

The exciting news was confirmed on Twitter, alongside a statement from Elizabeth.

It reads, “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many.

“It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Elizabeth will join an all-new cast for the series’ final seasons, as the cast are once again ‘aged up’.

Harry Potter legend Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II, with Game of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce starring opposite her as Prince Philip.

Finally, Lesley Manville will take over Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Emma Corrin, who is due to play Princess Diana in season four.

Fans might recognise Elizabeth for her work on Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby and Steve McQueen’s thriller Widows.

She is also due to star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which is heading to cinemas later this summer.

The Crown will end after season six, but we have plenty to look forward to in upcoming scenes.

Video of the Week

The final seasons will include the break-up of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage and her death in 1997, which devastated the nation.

And it will tackle The Queen’s relationship with the UK’s first female Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, who will be played by Gillian Anderson.

It’s not yet known when The Crown will return to our screens, due to delays caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think of this casting? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook!