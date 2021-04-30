We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Crown season 5 has another stellar cast signed up to appear in the next instalment of the Netflix drama, which will cover a brand new time period in British royal history.

In the most recent series of Netflix’s award-winning royal show, a young Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher were introduced to the story and viewers were left on their edge of their seats during the final episode.

With many plot lines left to be tied up, fans were desperate to know if Netflix had commissioned another series of The Crown and, luckily for us, it has.

Season 5 of The Crown has been confirmed, promising more real royal storylines and fresh on-screen faces, including a new actress to play Princess Diana.

When will The Crown season 5 be released?

Whilst no official date has been confirmed, it is thought that The Crown season 5 will be released in 2022.

Deadline reported that the cast and crew are set to start filming the fifth series in Summer 2021.

According to the publication, the production of the beloved Netflix show was not affected by the pandemic. With the current filming break typical of The Crown’s regular production schedule.

The show’s creator Peter Morgan initially said that season 5 would be the show’s last series. However, it’s now been revealed that there will be a sixth and final season for fans to look forward to (hurrah).

In the Netflix announcement, Peter said: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

The Crown season 5 cast

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II

Veteran British stage and screen actress Imelda Staunton will take the throne in season 5. She will replace Olivia Colman as the monarch and main character.

You may recognise Imelda for her roles in Harry Potter, Nanny McPhee, Shakespeare in Love and Cranford. She’s also married to Downton Abbey’s Mr Carlson (Jim Carter) in real life.

Staunton recently told BBC’s Woman Hour her fears on playing such a well-known and well-loved figure.

“I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I’m now doing the Queen that we’re a little more familiar with,” she says. “With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I’m playing one that people could say ‘she doesn’t do that,’ ‘she’s not like that,’ and that’s my personal bête noire.”

Jonathan Pryce plays Prince Philip

Welsh actor Jonathan will take over from season four’s Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 73-year-old actor boasts an impressive acting portfolio, having starred in Evita, Pirates of the Caribbean, Game of Thrones and earning recognition for a number of leading stage roles. Jonathan was also nominated for an Oscar last year for his portrayal of Pope Francis in The Two Popes.

No doubt fans will find watching Pryce’s Philip in the new series a bittersweet experience, following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April 2021.

It was recently revealed that the late Prince Philip was upset by The Crown and their portrayal of his childhood.

Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret

Helena Bonham Carter passes on the role of Princess Margaret to British actress Lesley Manville.

The five-time BAFTA nominated actor most recently earnt recognition for her role in the film Phantom Thread.

She has starred in everything from films, TV, radio and theatre, and funnily enough, began her career on the soap Emmerdale. Lesley said that her new royal role is “nothing short of a complete joy”.

Will Dominic West play Prince Charles?

Netflix have yet to officially confirm who will play Prince Charles in The Crown Season 5. However, the previous Prince Charles actor Josh O’Connor revealed his replacement as Dominic West.

In an interview with GQ Hype, Josh said that he was happy to be passing the reins on to Dominic, who he’s sure will nail the performance.

“It’s lovely to come away and go, ‘Great. Now hand it over to Dominic West’,” says Josh. “But if Dominic West came to me asking me for advice, I’d laugh him off. I’d be like, ‘Dom! You’re Dominic West!'”

British actor Dominic has enjoyed a host of star parts in international series like The Wire, The Affair and the BBC’s Les Miserables. He’s also appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like 300, Chicago and Colette.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana

Fans were thrilled to learn that Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the fifth series.

Elizabeth was one of the first of The Crown season 5 cast to be announced in August 2020.

Audiences will recognise her form the BBC drama The Night Manager, plus parts in Tenet, The Great Gatsby and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Emma Corrin who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Diana in The Crown season four feels her part is in good hands.

She admits she hasn’t had contact with Elizabeth but is happy to offer her insight on all things Diana should she need it.

“I would be so willing to if she wanted to reach out, but that’s a decision she has to make for herself,” Emma told Vulture.

Olivia Williams plays Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall

The Daily Mail have their money on actress Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker-Bowles for The Crown season 5.

An official Netflix confirmation is yet to come, but according to the newspaper, Olivia has enjoyed a number of screen tests with Dominic West (aka Prince Charles).

Olivia has appeared in many Royal Shakespeare Company productions. And has received critical acclaim for her many theatre, TV and film roles including Roman Polanski’s Ghost Writer.

The British actress even has the advantage of having met Camilla previously. The two were seen chatting and laughing at the 2017 Man Booker Prize for Fiction event.

What time period will The Crown season 5 cover?

The Crown season 5 time period will carry on where season 4 ended – in the 1990s.

The noughties was a decade packed with royal drama surrounding key figures like Princess Diana and Princes Charles, as well as the Queen herself.

Audiences are expected to see a new Prime Minister in this time period too. John Major replaced Margaret Thatcher at Downing Street in 1990. He stayed in office till 1997 when his successor, Tony Blair, took over.

Each season of The Crown typically centres on a ten or 12-year period, with series four following the events from 1997 to 1990.

This included the arrival of Diana and her wedding to Charles. And it is thought their relationship will be further explored in season 5.

What key events will happen in The Crown season 5?

Though no official synopsis has been shared, we’re expecting a number of key events from the 1990s to take place in Season 5.

This is likely to include the end of several royal relationships and one major royal death.

Season four set the stage for the separation of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. The couple announced their separation in 1992 and officially divorced in August 1996.

1992 also saw two other divorce announcements – Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips (April 1992). Plus Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson (March 1992). It is thought the ending of these royal relationships will be key events in season five.

The Queen famously dubbed 1992 her “annus horribilis” with a huge fire at Windsor Castle breaking out and resulting in millions of pounds worth of damage. It is likely Peter Morgan will cover this key event in series five too.

The late nineties also saw the tragic death of Princess Diana. Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997. Her death spawned a period of public mourning for the late Princess, with thousands laying flowers outside Buckingham Palace. A significant royal event, it is almost certain that the Netflix show will feature her death in some capacity in season 5.

Other national key events that could happen in The Crown season 5 is the start of the Gulf War (January 1991), the Queen’s Ruby Jubilee (February 1992), the IRA bombings of London stations (February 1991) and the arrival of Tony Blair at Downing Street (May 1997).

Has The Crown season 5 started filming and is there a trailer yet?

Filming for The Crown season 5 has not yet started and so there is no official trailer for the new series yet. However, Variety has reported that the cast of series five are expected to arrive on set in July 2021.

In anticipation of this, The Crown’s production team have been getting ready at the Elstree Studios in London – where the hit Netflix show is filmed.

Like season four, it is expected that there will be 10 episodes in series five.

However, fans of The Crown can keep themselves occupied until then with Netflix’s latest offering: Beneath The Crown.