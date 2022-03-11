We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Elon Musk and Grimes have secretly welcomed their second child, a daughter, two years after their first child, X A-12 Musk, was born.

The arrival of a baby is always a happy moment for parents, and it appears that Grimes has welcomed her second child with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, despite their “fluid” relationship.

After her daughter began crying, the Genesis singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, had no choice but to break the news during an interview with Vanity Fair.

The couple had their daughter via surrogate, allowing them to keep everything under wraps.

What is Elon Musk and Grimes’ second baby’s name?

Choosing very unique names for their second little one, the couple have called their second-born child Exa Dark Siderl Musk – but call her Y.

The new mum revealed her little girl was “a little colicky”as she confessed “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” when asked why she kept the news a secret.

After three years together, Elon and singer Grimes decided to part ways in 2021. Despite this, Grimes said that she would refer to Elon as her boyfriend, but that their relationship is very fluid.

She went on to say that they live in different houses but are great friends and see each other “all the time”.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, also has six sons from previous relationships: Nevada, Xavier, Damian, Griffin, Kai, and Saxon.

When asked what her new baby’s name signifies, Grimes answered that Exa translates to the supercomputing word exaFLOPS, which refers to the ability to perform one quintillion floating-point operations per second.

“‘Dark’ means ‘unknown’. People are afraid of it, yet it is actually the absence of photons,” Grimes explained.

“Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe,” she added.

Sideræl is “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative Earth time” and is pronounced “sigh-deer-ee-el”.

The name isn’t on the list of illegal baby names yet, it, like her brothers’, could raise some eyebrows.

Elon tweeted a photo of him cradling his little boy in May 2020, writing, “Mom & baby all good.”

“X A-12 Musk,” he wrote in response to a fan’s question about the couple’s choice of name for their child.

Grimes did use the moment of the interview to explain that while most people don’t understand their situation, they are happy.

“This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free,” she gushed.

And it appears that having two children isn’t enough, as she admitted that they’ve always wanted at least three or four.