Eminem's adopted child has revealed that they are non-binary, telling fans 'call me Stevie'.

The rapper, 48, legally adopted the teenager, formerly known as Whitney, back in 2005 when he rekindled his relationship with Stevie’s mother, Kim Scott.

Now aged, 19, Stevie has shared that they are non-binary in a TikTok video, telling fans, ‘Call me Stevie they/he/she’

Stevie also shares their journey to Stevie non-binary – which is an umbrella term for people whose gender identity doesn’t sit comfortably with ‘male’ or ‘female’.

To explain the journey Stevie starts the clips with throwback photographs which are captioned, with ‘she/her pronouns’ before transitioning more recently photographs are placed alongside the pronouns ‘they/ her’ at around 19 seconds in.

After Stevie cuts short their blonde hair, they reveal their name Stevie alongside the caption ‘All pronouns.’

Stevie also wrote, ‘Watch me become more comfortable with myself’ and ‘forever growing and changing’, and has used the hashtags ‘#genderfluid #bi and #nonbinary’ in several posts.

Eminem also has a daughter Hailie Jade, 25, with Kim.

Stevie’s new name was used in an obituary to their grandmother Kathleen Sluck, according to The Sun, it read, ‘Kathleen was an exceptional mom to her two daughters; Kim and Dawn; and was overjoyed to become a grandmother to her grandchildren; Alaina, Adam, Hailie, Stevie, P.J., and Parker.’

Its understood that Stevie first came out as bisexual in 2017, and at the time their Instagram bio requested to be referred by the pronouns she/they.

The teenager said in a now-deleted post, ‘Happy national coming out day!’ I am bisexual???? I would like to say you’re perfect the way you are and that love is love!?????????? be yourself!’

And fans have sent their messages of love and support.

One read, ‘We support you and we are so proud of you Stevie.’

Another fan put, ‘It takes so much courage to do that, you are amazing,’

And a third fan asked, ‘I’m really interested in why you chose Stevie! Could you maybe explain/teach me’.

To which Stevie replied, ‘I spent a long time trying to pick a name I felt comfortable with and the first name I felt comfortable with is Stevie.’