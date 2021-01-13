We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Roberts has given fans the first glimpse of newborn son Rhodes just two weeks after giving birth and she is glowing.

The 29-year old actress gave birth on 27th December to a baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, giving the tot the rather unusual name of Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

A fortnight later Emma clearly couldn’t wait to show him off to the world, sharing a gorgeous photo online.

In making his Instagram debut, Emma could be seen cradling her son in her arms and she captioned the snap, ‘Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right ☀️ Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.’

And fans were blown away with how fabulous the American Horror Story star looked wearing a stylish orange mini dress by Stella McCartney that she paired with some matching open-toed mules.

Although Rhode’s face was turned away from the camera, fans got a glimpse of his cute teddy bear inspired beanie hat, as he lay wrapped in an orange blanket to co-ordinate with his mum’s glamorous dress.

Emma appeared to be enjoying time in the garden of their lavish Los Angeles home.

After Emma welcomes Rhodes into the world an insider revealed revealed he “weighed in right around 9 lbs” and that the couple were “doing great after the delivery.”

But this Instagram post is the first confirmation from the couple that she had indeed given birth.

And friends and fans have been sending their good wishes. One friend wrote, ‘Congratulations Emma! You are both so beautiful!’ another friend put, ‘Just had a baby and STILL manages to pull off a look. Congrats to mom, dad, and Rhodes. Xo.’ And a third added, ‘Nothing more beautiful than a new mama. Congratulations gorgeous.’

Emma isn’t one to shy away from updating fans on her journey to motherhood, she used Instagram to publicly announce her pregnancy and to reveal her baby’s gender, writing, ‘Me…and my two favorite guys!’

She has since kept her fans up to date on her first experience with pregnancy, with her last baby bump pic appearing in mid-December and this latest snap is the icing on the cake.