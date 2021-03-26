We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone has reportedly given birth to her first child with her comedian, writer, and director husband Dave McCary.

According to TMZ, sources have now revealed that Emma gave birth on Saturday, March 13 in the L.A. area, with no word yet on the gender. Though the first-time mum has yet to confirm the wonderful baby news, this will no doubt delight the actor’s devoted fans.

The La La Land star prefers to keep her personal life more private and has not addressed her pregnancy news officially. Despite this, though, people were more than a little excited when Emma was pictured in LA with her growing baby bump late last year.

In January, a source opened up to E! News, stating that: “Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!”

The news of her pregnancy came after PEOPLE reported in September that the couple had married, two weeks after they were spotted wearing matching gold wedding rings.

Emma and Dave have yet to officially comment on their relationship status, though they did give fans a rare personal insight when they revealed their engagement two years ago.

Taking to Dave’s Instagram, the pair shared their brilliant news with a heartfelt snap of the two of them, Emma’s stunning pearl engagement ring clearly visible.

Prior to marrying Dave, Emma had spoken about potentially starting a family and how her perspective has changed as she’s got older. She told Elle magazine back in 2018 that she once thought she would never get married or have children.

“My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older” she revealed at the time. “I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids.

“And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

If current reports are indeed true, it seems that three years later, the Hollywood star has now welcomed a new little arrival to her and Dave’s family.

Congratulations to the proud new parents!