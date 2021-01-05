Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Stone is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

The news comes after the La La Land star was spotted cradling a growing baby bump in LA this week.

Emma, 32, is thought to have tied the knot with boyfriend Dave last year, and although either party are yet to confirm the wedding – it looks like the couple is set to become first-time parents.

A source confirmed Emma’s pregnancy to Us Weekly, they said, “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

The star wore a mask and held a reusable water bottle as she exercised with her friend in Los Angeles in an all-black outfit while flaunting her baby bump.

Meanwhile fans have been expressing their excitement at the prospect of the arrival of a mini-Emma – although it’s not yet known whether she’s expecting a boy or girl.

One fan who fell in love with her walking pose, wrote, ‘It’s the way she’s holding her belly…’ and added love heart eye emojis.

Another fan was concerned about her filming schedule and put, ‘How she gonna film Spiderman 3 now with her belly?’ while a third fan suggested it could be written into the storyline.

One more added, ‘Wishing her a safe pregnancy and delivery god bless.’

The couple announced their engagement in December 2019, two years after they started dating, as Emma flashed off her huge sparkling diamond ring in a sweet Instagram post.

The baby news comes just a month after Emma exited project Babylon, which is being directed by La La Land director Damien Chazelle and was believed to be due to a scheduling conflict which is why she was no longer able to do the project. But her blossoming baby bump could see the actress hang up her scripts in the coming months.

Dave is a a writer and segment director on Saturday Night Live and the pair have been dating since October 2017 and eagle-eyed fans speculated that the pair had tied the knot in May 2020 after Emma flashed a wedding band on her ring finger while being interviewed by Reese Witherspoon. She wore the band – which had replaced her diamond engagement ring – during a chat featured on Reese’s Hello Sunshine YouTube channel.