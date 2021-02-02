We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emmerdale stars Laura Norton and Mark Jordon have revealed that they welcomed their first baby together on Friday.

The couple, who play Kerry Wyatt and Daz Spencer in the ITV soap, announced their new arrival on social media. Laura took to Instagram to reveal that their son was born on Friday and to share his adorable name.

She wrote: ‘So, on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world. It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had and probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown. He is perfect and we’re all so happy to welcome him to the fam. Jesse Jordon we’re all head over heels IN LOVE with you’.

Laura also went on to thank her fiancé Mark and their midwife, writing: ‘@daddyjordon you were the BEST birthing partner would absolutely not be in one piece without you and @roh_birthcentre are amazing!! All the girls but espesh Amy our midwife who is some sort of super hero 🦸‍♀️🤍👶🏽 ‘.

Mark also shared the news with his own followers, adding that their new son came into the world on Friday ‘Weighing 8lb 10oz’ and that both mother and son ‘returned home that day.’

Jesse is the happy couple’s first child together, whilst Mark shares two children, Joseph and Poppy, with his ex-wife and fellow actor, Siobhan Finneran. Mark and Laura reportedly first revealed their exciting baby news back in August last year.

How have people reacted?

Following Laura’s beautiful Instagram post of the proud parents’ new baby, the couple has been flooded with support from fellow actors and social media followers alike.

Co-star Fiona Wade, who plays Priya Sharma in Emmerdale, was quick to congratulate them, writing: ‘Sooo beautiful darling!! So incredibly happy for you guys!😍🎉🎉🎉Xxx ‘

Whilst Coronation Street actor Melanie Hill excitedly commented: ‘Congratulations you two love birds!!! X can’t wait to meet the little nipper x 🐣 ‘

And Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Laura’s on-screen daughter Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale, wrote: ‘Aww he’s beautiful!! Congratulations 💙 over the moon for you. And what a lovely name 💕 x x x ‘

Congratulations to the new parents!