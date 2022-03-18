ITV Emmerdale Tour: Where is it based and can you walk around the set?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Soap fans are wondering about the ITV Emmerdale Tour asking where is it based and can you walk around the set?

The long-standing show first hit screens back in 1972 and 32 seasons later it was recently disrupted on TV schedules, along with Coronation Street, has followed in the footsteps of the famous cobbles by opening its doors to visitors who pay to have a tour of the set since 2019.

ITV Emmerdale Tour: can you visit where Emmerdale is filmed?

Yes you can visit where Emmerdale is filmed by taking part in a walking tour around the Emmerdale sets on weekends at the ITV studios. On your visit to Emmerdale Village you will be able to visit the familiar outdoor set where episodes of the ITV soap are usually brought to life.

Don’t expect to see any of the Emmerdale actors because they take a well-earned break at the weekends. But you get the chance to experience the drama for yourself with a tour around the closed set location.

Once you arrive at The New Inn Pub, Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU (30 minutes before your tour start time) you will be instructed to board the complimentary coach transfer which will transport you to a secure area located within the Harewood Estate.

Tours are available on select weekends and must be pre-booked online.

Where is the Emmerdale tour based?

The Emmerdale tour is based within the beautiful Harewood Estate in Leeds, West Yorkshire where the purpose built set is located and has been since January 1998. It is a life size replica of Esholt, West Yorkshire – the village that had been used for the village scenes in Emmerdale Farm for 22 years. This Village Tour gives fans the chance to go behind the scenes onto one of the UK’s most much-loved soap sets.

Can you visit the Emmerdale set by car?

Yes you can visit the Emmerdale set by car but due to the closed set location you will have to park up your car, for free of charge, before your tour journey will begin outside The New Inn Pub, Eccup Lane, Leeds, LS16 8AU. Here you’ll board the complimentary coach transfer which will transport you to a secure area located within the Harewood Estate. Please arrive at The New Inn 30 minutes before your tour start time.

Can you walk around the Emmerdale set?

The Emmerdale tour is a 90 minute, fully guided, outside walking tour with uneven surfaces and some hilly areas. Fans can get to explore the village and see exterior sets of The Woolpack, Café Mainstreet, David’s Shop and many more – with plenty of time to take photos. There is also the chance to purchase snacks, refreshments, and souvenirs before boarding the coach back to the starting point at The New Inn.

Guests are advised to read the access statement and to wear appropriate footwear and clothing.

To book the ITV Emmerdale Tour visit the website. Tickets cost £35 each.