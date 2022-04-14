We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon and her husband Will Corrie have welcomed their first child together and shared their adorable name choice.

Zoe Salmon might’ve left the children’s TV classic in 2008, but she likely remains one of many people’s favourite Blue Peter presenters to this day. Now she’s revealed the exciting news that she and her husband Will Corrie have welcomed a new addition to the family. Zoe took to Twitter to announce she’s given birth to a baby boy as she posted a sweet black-and-white snap of their little one lying down under a mobile featuring a dangling star.

His tiny feet take centre stage in the photo, with the proud mum keeping her newborn’s face a little more private.

Though there’s one thing Zoe seemed keen to be open about with fans when it comes to her son and that’s his unique baby name – and his super cute nickname!

“Our little star… Fitz (Fitzwilliam) Salmon-Corrie”, she declared in her caption, even keeping to the black-and-white theme of the photo with a pale grey heart emoji.

After breaking her and Will’s baby news to fans, many people were quick to congratulate the new mum as they expressed their delight at his sweet name.

“Congratulations love the name”, one person wrote excitedly.

Another welcomed Zoe’s little one, replying, “Great photo Zoe. Congrats to you & Will. Welcome to the world Fitz”.

“Oh my goodness. So many congratulations. I am delighted for you. X”, someone else commented.

Whilst a fellow fan expressed their belief that with a name as beautiful and distinguished as Fitzwilliam, a “title” would work incredibly well.

“Needs a title that wee man. The Honourable Fitzwilliam Salmon-Corrie Many congratulations to you both”, they said.

Zoe first announced her pregnancy in October 2021 with an adorable snap of her and Will looking adoringly at each other.

She wrote simply, “🤍🌅 Our fairy tale continues…we have been carrying a little secret…an extra heartbeat 🤍✨ We are over the moon🌙 👶🏻 Coming soon…🤍”.

Opening up about growing their family to the Belfast Telegraph at the time, Zoe described being pregnant as “surreal” as they didn’t think they’d get pregnant so quickly.

“It feels quite surreal. Every day I wake up feeling so happy and content. Will and I have been together for 10 years and married for five,” she said, before adding, “We talked about starting a family and agreed the time was right, but I didn’t think it would happen straight away.”

She continued, “We are both so excited at the thought of this magical new addition to our family. It’s a real fairytale moment for us after such a crazy year and a half and we are so pleased we can share this lovely news with our families and friends.

“We see this pregnancy as a lovely gift and the timing is just perfect for us. I really couldn’t be any happier.”