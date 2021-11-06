We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gary Lineker has been married twice before and he admits he doesn't plan on making a third trip up the aisle.





Gary Lineker confessed that he hasn’t been on a date for months and has no intention of tying the knot again anytime soon following two failed marriages.

The former footballer claimed that he doesn’t even want to be intimate with a woman and would be happy just to “cook for someone”.

He told The Sun: “Occasionally I have a date, but then I’ll go and make it clear I’m not interested. So I feel bad. I don’t want to lead anyone up the garden path.”

Gary added: “I just don’t want any more sleeping with someone again. When you get a bit older, that urge fades, your testosterone levels drop. It’s just not that important.

“I like the fun of flirting, going on dates, kissing and cooking for someone, but that’s about as far as I want to take it. I’m not sure I’m asexual as such — no matter how old you are, a beautiful woman is a beautiful woman — but I just genuinely can’t be a***d now.”

However, Gary admitted that there may come a time when he will feel “lonely” and “need company”.

“I’ve spent most of my adult life married, I feel like I’ve done it. But you never know, in a few years’ time I might get lonely and feel like I need company.

“I don’t think I will get married again, but maybe in five, ten years’ time, when I’m old and need my nappies changing, I will change my mind. Never say never.”

Gary was previously married to Michelle Cockayne, whom he shares four sons with, George, Harry, Tobias and Angus.

Three years after they divorced in 2006, he married actress Danielle Bux in 2009. They divorced in 2016 but remain “the best of friends”.

Following their “quickie” divorce, Gary took to Twitter and wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. @DanielleBux and I had many wonderful years together. We remain very close and the greatest of friends.”

Danielle responded, writing: “We have shared the most incredible 8 years that I will always cherish. We will remain the best of friends.”