Julia Roberts and Sean Penn star in a new Gaslit TV show – a modern-day take on the controversial Watergate scandal, as fans ask what it’s about, how many episodes and how to watch.

If you enjoyed watching shows like Anatomy of A Scandal or No Return then this Political Thriller could be for you.

As we look at all you need to know about the upcoming series…

What is Gaslit about?

Gaslit is about the Watergate Scandal – a major political scandal in the United States involving the administration of US. President Richard Nixon from 1972 to 1974 that led to Nixon’s resignation. It focuses on several untold stories including Richard Nixon’s subordinates, deranged zealots, and the whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole enterprise crashing down.

The series is centred on Martha Mitchell wife to Nixon’s loyal Attorney General, John N. Mitchell. But this personal connection doesn’t stop her from publicly sounding the alarm on Nixon’s involvement in Watergate – at a cost of both the presidency and her personal life.

The Attorney General is forced to choose between Martha and the president – but who will he choose?

In an interview, executive producer Robbie Pickering said the series was not a “girlboss overcorrect of history” or a “Wikipedia run down” but that their goal was to accurately depict the historical events. And actor Dan Stevens added, “Anyone can go and read a book about this or the Wikipedia entry but there are human stories that illustrate the depth.”

Who plays Martha Mitchell?

Julia Roberts plays leading lady celebrity Arkansan socialite Martha Mitchell. Talking about her spectacular look as Martha, Julia said, “This was a real team effort, and it took a lot of time to create the looks. We had lots of great photos for reference. I think Terrie Owen worked magic with the incredible wigs, Jean Black with the makeup and the appliance I wear inside my mouth, and the great Susie DeSanto, who has an incredible eye and was so true to how we wanted Martha to look. It was a lot of work, but it was incredibly fun to cook it up.”

Gaslit trailer

You can watch the official Gaslit trailer, starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn below…

How many episodes is Gaslit TV show?

Gaslit TV show is an eight episode series from Universal Content Productions. Matt Ross is director and Sam Esmail executive produces with Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Darby Camp and Shea Whigham. Filming began in 2020 and the following July, Allison Tolman, J.C. Mackenzie, Chris Bauer, Chris Messina and Hamish Linklater joined the cast in recurring roles.

But filming wasn’t easy as reports claim Sean Penn refused to return to the series until all cast and crew on the production had the COVID-19 vaccine.

By September 2021, the studio and Penn reached a compromise where he would film his scenes in two weeks with a vaccinated production crew.

Meanwhile, 14 cast members were confirmed for recurring roles in October. On February 2, 2022, the series was given an April 24, 2022 premiere date.

How to watch Julia Roberts’ new series

Julia Roberts’ new series Gaslit premieres on April 24 on STARZ and will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play from April 25. Viewers can either subscribe for £6.96 ($8.99) a month to watch online at Starz.com or on the Starz app (available to download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon).

Directed by Matt Ross, the series also features Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and Shea Wigham and Darby Camp.

Is Gaslit based on a true story?

Gaslit is based on the insane but shockingly true story about the The Watergate Scandal and it gives a nod to the first season of the Slate podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh. It explores the shockingly true story of the woman who dared to take on Richard Nixon.

This real-life story connection enabled the cast to deep dive into researching their onscreen counterparts — who they were, why they did the things they did and how they got to that point in their lives.

Betty Gilpin, who portrays Maureen ‘Mo’ Dean, wife of Nixon’s White House Counsel John dean, told the Hollywood Reporter, “I read Mo Dean’s book, A Woman’s View of Watergate, and I watched hours of the Watergate hearings, where she’s supporting her husband. There’s so much going on behind her eyes, she’s such an enigma.”

Gaslit premieres on Starz at 9pm ET Sunday, April 24.

