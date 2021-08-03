We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page has revealed she and her husband James Thornton are expecting their fourth baby with a 'surprise' pregnancy announcement.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page is pregnant and expecting her fourth baby with her husband James Thornton, after sharing her surprise news with fans on Instagram.

The 44-year-old actress, who is already mum to a daughter called Eva, eight, and sons Kit and Noah, born in 2015 and 2016 respectively, confirmed the happy pregnancy news.

She uploaded a glowing snap showing off her baby bump and the phrase ‘Well this is a surprise!’ And added, ‘Baby number 4 on the way! It’s going to be a busy Christmas! 😊🥳 #pregnant #babyontheway @jamesthornton_’

Best known for playing the role of Stacey Shipman in the BBC 1 comedy Gavin and Stacey, news that star Joanna Page is pregnant comes as a surprise to many as she claimed last year that she almost divorced her husband in lockdown after arguing.

She admitted, “We spent the whole of the first lockdown arguing and threatening to divorce each other. Then we went through a month of literally not saying a single word to each other.

“We came out of that a bit numb and deadened and desperate for anything we could get because we just argued so much.

“‘Let’s get some sex in before we have to pick the kids up from school’ — that’s how desperate we’d got.”

She addedm “I’m sure all parents found it really difficult during lockdown. You’re with the children so much, and then at night-time, they all just wanted to sleep in bed with us.”

But it looks like the pair managed to squeeze in some time as a couple after all – in order for them to be having their fourth child.

News that Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page is pregnant with her fourth baby has been sweetly received by her friends and fans, who have been sending in their congratulations.

Amanda Abbington wrote, ‘Congratulations beautiful one!’, Denise Van Outen put, ‘Aw, congratulations’ and Catherine Tyldesley added, ‘😍😍😍😍 congratulations xx’

Joanna lives in South Oxfordshire with her husband and revealed last year that she would love to film another Gavin and Stacey Christmas special. You can watch her interview with co-star Rob Brydon below…