Gavin and Stacey star Matthew Horne has married his girlfriend Celina Bassili following a romantic ceremony in Norway.

The actor, 43, who plays Gavin in the hit BBC sitcom, tied the knot earlier this month as the pair have been pictured embracing in gorgeous woodland, posing by the trees in the 15-acre grounds of the Oslo mansion.

The images were shared on Celina’s Instagram account which has been made private.

Their happy day comes just three years after Matthew narrowly cheated death after being hit by a train. He was crossing the railway line near to his parents’ home in Burton Joyce, Nottinghamshire. He escaped injury as he was near a dedicated pedestrian crossing across the Nottingham to Newark railway line.

Matthew and his set designer girlfriend, who originates from Norway, were joined by family and friends but it’s not known if co-star James Corden attended.

Celina, 27, looked stunning in a simple ivory wedding dress with a cowl neckline and long elegant sleeves.

This was teamed up with an eye-catching floral headpiece and statement earrings that completed the newly-wed’s bridal ensemble.

She carried a bouquet of wildflowers, as she linked arms with her husband who wore a classic fitted black suit.

The couple first went public with their romance back in 2019 months after they had been pictured kissing inside a Burger King restaurant during a night out in Wales, after working on the Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special.

Matthew had previously been engaged to ex Evelyn Hoskins but the kiss appeared to signal the end of that engagement.

A representative for the star at the time told the MailOnline, “Mathew and Evelyn separated amicably in October 2018.”

In an interview with the Guardian back in 2009, Matthew spoke about his past relationships. He admitted, “I’m a serial monogamist, absolutely. I don’t really do that one-night stand thing; it’s very unnatural to me. I don’t deal with the extra attention I’ve had over the past few years very well either. They aren’t the kind of girls that would normally be attracted to me. If I wasn’t on the telly these girls wouldn’t look twice at me.”

You can watch Matthew in action in the Top 10 Gavin and Stacey moments clip below…

He also revealed the relationship he had with his first girlfriend at the age of 15, “shaped him”.

He revealed, “That relationship absolutely shaped me as a person. We fell in love and it was incredibly intense. And it definitely was love, but it became infatuation and quickly became very destructive and completely ruined us both emotionally. We were about 18 when it ended. It still runs deep to this day – I think it’s the intensity of feelings you have at that age.”