Geordie Shore star Marnie Simpson is pregnant with her second child

Marnie Simpson is pregnant with her second child.

The former Geordie Shore star has announced that she and her fiancé Casey Johnson are expecting a “surprise” second child.

The expecting mum, who shares two-year-old son Rox with former X Factor contestant Casey, confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, penning, “BABY NUMBER 2!!! EEEEEK👶🏻 It’s happening guys 🙈.”

Marnie, who is 13 weeks pregnant, and Casey opened up about their happy baby news, admitting, “We’re so excited and super happy. It was a bit of a shock but we’re just so thrilled!”

Her pregnancy hasn’t been easy so far, as she’s been hit by severe morning sickness.

The Newcastle native, who is due in May 2022, joked, “I’ve been sick out of the car window three or four times!”

“This time, I’m really feeling like the walking dead,” she told New magazine.

Marnie previously shared her concern over having another child since she has a chronic bladder condition that has become progressively worse since Rox’s birth.

After a ‘traumatic’ 28-hour labour with Rox in 2019, Marnie previously revealed her hopes to have more children with a different birth plan.

During the ordeal, she lost two pints of blood and received two blood transfusions, and she later developed a severe bladder infection, forcing her to consider other options for expanding her family.

“If I was ever to do it myself again, I think I’d get a C-section. I’m never doing that again, it was really bad. I was so poorly,” she told Metro.

Discussing the misconception that you forget the pains of childbirth, Marine confessed, “Honestly, that is the falsest thing I have heard. I haven’t forgotten it and I don’t think I ever will. Maybe if people didn’t have any complications and their labour was quite straightforward – maybe they can forget…. even then, I definitely couldn’t.”