George Clooney has written an open letter to the media requesting they not publish photos of his children over fears for their safety.





George Clooney pleaded that images of his four-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella‘s faces not be published as they could put his family in danger.

Explaining that his wife, Amal Clooney, puts “terrorist groups on trial” in her job as a human rights lawyer, George stated that it is imperative that they take extra precautions when it comes to the wellbeing of their family.

George said he decided to write the letter after seeing photos of US actress Billie Lourd’s one-year-old daughter published online.

The letter is addressed at “the Daily Mail and other publications”. The Daily Mail has not yet publicly responded.

George Clooney wrote: “Having just seen photos of Billie Lourd’s 1 year-old baby in your publication, and the fact that you subsequently took those pictures down, we would request that you refrain from putting our children’s faces in your publication.

“I am a public figure and accept the oftentimes intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my job. Our children have made no such commitment.

“The nature of my wife’s work has her confronting and putting on trial terrorist groups and we take as much precaution as we can to keep our family safe.

“We cannot protect our children if any publication puts their faces on their cover. We have never sold a picture of our kids, we are not on social media and never post pictures because to do so would put their lives in jeopardy. Not paranoid jeopardy but real world issues, with real world consequences.”

He concluded: “We hope that you would agree that the need to sell advertisement isn’t greater than the need to keep innocent children from being targeted. Thank you. George Clooney.”