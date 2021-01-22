Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik finally reveal baby daughter’s name

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have finally confirmed the name of their baby daughter.

The supermodel and the former One Direction star welcomed the baby girl back in September 2020, but the pair held back on announcing what they called her.

Fans of the iconic couple have been desperate to discover the name of the little one since her birth and now Gigi has finally told the world in a subtle but sweet way.

Changing her Instagram bio, catwalk Queen Gigi revealed her daughter’s name to be Khai.

‘Khai’s mom,’ she wrote on her profile for the eyes of her 62 million followers.

Gigi recently shared some interesting insight into her pregnancy, admitting she craved an array of strange snacks and suffered with nausea during modelling jobs.

When asked by a Twitter follower when she found out she was pregnant, Gigi explained she discovered the day before she walked in the Tom Ford fashion show in February 2020.

‘I found out the day before the Tom Ford show. I was so nauseous backstage but I learned I could kinda control it if I continuously ate, so my mom would pack me snacks before each show. Bless,’ Gigi penned online.

Giving details on her ultimate pregnancy snacks, she went on to post, ‘Everything bagels/ extra cream cheese [bagel] triple chunk brownies for breakfast- sourdough toast & tomato olive oil salad w lots of salt and pepper lol … and Z’s ribs w fries.’

Gi’s close pal Taylor Swift even helped out with supplying the foodie goods to her apparently!

‘Also arugula salads !!! But during fashion month in Europe it was hard to find bagels so I ate mostly bread & Dutch cheese (except for in London, Taylor gave me bagels) Backstage at Burberry was the hardest day with the nausea, I remember.’

Video of the Week

Gigi and Zayn haven’t shared a photograph of baby Khai’s face, but we’ve seen various snaps featuring glimpses of the famous tot.

‘A whole new kind of busy & tired 😅❤️ but she’s da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early,’ Gigi wrote on Instagram in November, beside a shot of her wearing her little girl in a sling while on a walk through her Pennsylvania ranch.