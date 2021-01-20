We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gillian Anderson is said to be ‘bemused’ amid reports that her ex Peter Morgan is dating socialite Jemima Khan just weeks after their split.

The Crown writer Peter and Gillian, who plays Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix drama, are said to have ended their four year relationship back in December.

It was claimed that the romance had “run its course” and that the pair had struggled to make things work with busy commitments and family life.

Gillian shares daughter Piper, 26, with ex husband Clyde Klotz, and sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12, with ex partner Mark Griffiths, who she dated until 2012.

Meanwhile Peter was married to Lila Schwarzenberg – born Princess Anna Carolina zu Schwarzenberg – until 2014 and has five children with her.

Peter is believed to have moved in with new flame Jemima already, having sparked romance following his break up from Gillian.

“They [Jemima and Peter] have been seeing each other happily since the New Year,” a source reportedly told the Daily Mail.

“They are old friends and are now in what they call a legit support bubble. A couple of weeks before getting together is not a long time, especially after four years together. Hence the bemusement on Gillian’s part.”

Meanwhile, Gillian recently shared an update on how she’s getting on with single life, sharing a gorgeous snap of her new puppy.

‘Meet my new gf Stella,’ she penned next to the sweet picture.

Fans were quick to coo over the adorable pooch in the comment section.

‘Omgggg Stella and Gillian 😭😭,’ one wrote.

‘OH MY GOD THE CUTEST 😍,’ added another, while a third penned, ‘OMG SHE IS BEAUTIFUL!! You both are ✨💓.;