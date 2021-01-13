Giovanna Fletcher shares details of when she split from husband Tom

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Giovanna Fletcher has shared details of a period of time when she and husband Tom Fletcher had split up.

The author and influencer, who was crowned queen of the castle in last year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, has admitted that she and McFly star Tom have had rough patches in their relationship.

The childhood sweethearts first became a couple when they were just 13 years old and while they may seem like the perfect married pair now, they did suffer a break up once and spent 14 months apart.

Giovanna, who shares sons Buzz, six, Buddy, four, and two year old Max with musician Tom, confessed that their split made her realise that he was the one. Aw!

“I had a boyfriend for the 14 months we weren’t together, but Tom was always there,” the Happy Mum Happy Baby podcaster explained

“We never left each other alone really,” she told Fabulous magazine.

“When I met the McFly boys for the first time, Dougie (Poynter) said to me ‘He literally talks about you non-stop’.”

Giovanna recalled how she jetted off to Namibia to take part in some charity work and couldn’t get Tom out of her mind.

“And I remember being in Namibia and thinking about Tom more than I did my boyfriend.”

The happy couple eventually rekindled their love and finally tied the knot in 2012.

When asked if the passion in her marriage is still alive and thriving, Giovanna confessed that she and Tom are more like each other’s support system and best pal.

“Give off, I’ve had three kids. Best friends and comfort is where I’m at and we’re both really happy with that.”