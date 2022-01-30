We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Michelle Keegan dazzles in a new winter fashion collection as she models the new Very line, following her announcement that she will ‘step away from acting.’

Michelle, who has just finished filming the final scenes of Brassic, ahead of ‘career break’, never fails to impress when it comes to style; from her days on TV to her red carpet appearances, the award-winning actress is always stylish.

Now the brunette beauty has released a new winter collection with online store Very, making it even easier for fans to get her to get her look.

Taking snaps for Instagram Michelle, who married Mark Wright in 2015, grinned as she sat in bed wearing a new red and pink chunky knit cardigan from her range.

Michelle also looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging bodycon dress from her clothing line.

Michelle Keegan Colourblock Cardigan – Pink £38 | Very

Pick up Michelle’s cosy knitted and ribbed cardigan in this bright colourway. each super-cosy item has dropped shoulder seams and balloon sleeves that cut an oversized silhouette, which are contrasted by faux horn buttons. View Deal at Very

She matched her makeup to her dress donning a smoky brown eyeshadow and blusher to emphasise her cheekbones.

‘Why pick one colour when you can pick two? @veryuk,’ she captioned the post.

Michelle prefers to keep a low profile, only revealing personal details to her fans on her anniversary with her husband Mark.

The new collection will give followers a glimpse into her personality, as the 28-piece seasonal fashion range will see them through the tough season transitions – from the cold winter months to the warmer spring days.

The collection has everything you need to look effortlessly chic this season, with a huge selection of wardrobe classics. Everything is gorgeous, from pastel-hued knitwear to warm padded coats, ditsy animal print skirts to thick Ponte leggings.

Michelle Keegan Jersy Long Sleeve Printed Bodysuit – Chocolate £25 | Very

The bodysuit’s best feature is how quickly it transforms any shape into an incredibly sleek silhouette. The dark brown colourway is accented by a polka print that stands out. Wear yours with anything high-waisted thanks to the sleek high neckline and long sleeves. View Deal at Very

Michelle Keegan Colourblock Cardigan – Pink £38 | Very

Pick up Michelle’s cosy knitted and ribbed cardigan in this bright colourway. each super-cosy item has dropped shoulder seams and balloon sleeves that cut an oversized silhouette, which are contrasted by faux horn buttons. View Deal at Very