It was a celebrity wedding to remember, with the two tying the knot in a lavish £1 million ceremony – but are Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright still married?

It was a match made in heaven when handsome ex-TOWIE star Mark Wright swept Coronation Street golden girl Michelle Keegan off her feet. And it seems the pair were smitten almost straight away, with Mark getting down on one knee after just nine months of dating.

Over the years, we’ve relished in more details of their fairytale nuptials. Be it Mark Wright’s revelation on how the wedding day was nearly ruined by a temporary clothing hitch. Or Michelle’s stunning throwback wedding anniversary snaps. But are the two still together and husband and wife? We reveal all.

Are Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright still married?

Yes, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are still married.

The two tied the knot on 24 May 2015 and have been happily married for six years.

The celebrity couple first met in 2012 and started dating in early 2013. And nine months later, Mark popped the question in September of the same year during a romantic holiday in Dubai.

To celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this year, Mark revealed that the pair stayed at a luxury London Hotel.

“We’ve been staying in London at The Corinthia Hotel together as a bit of a treat. It’s all leading to the anniversary,” he told the Metro. “We always have special times together and it’s a nice milestone to hit.”

Michelle and Mark are currently working on their ‘dream house’ together. The two purchased a property in Essex for £1.3 million in October 2019.

The actress and TV presenter decided to demolish and build their new home from scratch. And have even set up an Instagram account – @wrightyhome – to keep fans updated on the process.

Where did Mark Wright and Michelle get married?

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan were married at St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmonds.

The celebrity couple exchanged their vows in the quaint chapel, surrounded by family and friends. With Michelle walking down the aisle to the popular wedding song From This Moment On by Shania Twain.

Michelle later told Hello!, of whom they signed a six-figure photo deal with, “We listened to that song a year ago and the words mean so much it made me cry. It’s like our song.”

After the nuptials, the newlyweds and guests moved on to Hengrave Hall – a Tudor mansion in Suffolk – for the reception.

Speeches were given by the groom, the bride’s father and Mark’s brother Josh Wright who was best man.

The new Mr and Mrs Wright then took to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife. It was later revealed that the pair performed a version of the iconic Patrick Swayze-Jennifer Grey routine and lift from Dirty Dancing. And all to the tune of the hit song (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.

The couple then jetted off to Dubai for their honeymoon. With Mark and Michelle staying in an incredible underwater suite at the Atlantis, The Palm hotel.

Who designed Michelle Keegan’s wedding dress?

Michelle Keegan’s wedding dress was a bespoke ivory dress designed by Galia Lahav.

The dress featured a stunning french lace design with Swarovski crystals, which culminated in a fish tail finish.

Michelle’s veil was designed by Peter Langer viel and was a sweet tribute to her late grandmother. The fine lace detail around the edge gave a nod to her grandmother’s Gibraltan heritage.

She finished her look with a pair of Terry De Havilland platform shoes that featured her new initials ‘MW’ in diamond on the soles.

And of course Michelle chose to honour the classic something old, new, borrowed and blue wedding tradition too.

Her something old and blue was her mum’s blue garter from her own wedding day. Whilst her something new was her dress and borrowed were the diamond earrings from Amrapali.