Gogglebox has sparked Ofcom complaints from viewers after two different cast members made controversial comments on last week's episode.

Pete Sandiford – who watches TV on the Channel 4 show with his sister, Sophie – dressed up in sexy lingerie as a Halloween costume for laughs.

Sophie was snorting with laughter at her brother, who hobbled into the lounge wearing a lacy, black body, a tight mini skirt, fishnets and high heels, as well as a black, curly wig.

Almost going head first before getting to the sofa, Pete said, “Oh my God, I’m going to have to take these heels off – how do women wear this s**t?”

He added, “I look like a d***head, honestly – this outfit says ‘I’m getting c**k tonight.'”

Sophie laughed, “That is the look we were going for.”

But Pete insisted, “Well it’s not the look I want to give off!”

While many viewers found it hilarious, eight people were left so unimpressed they complained to TV watchdog Ofcom, branding Pete’s comments homophobic.

And two more complaints were made of the same episode, as Giles Wood described Bill Bailey as looking like a “sex tourist” on Strictly Come Dancing’s launch show.

Giles, who lives with his wife Mary Killen, was watching Bill perform the Cha Cha Cha on the BBC dance competition, and said to his wife, “He looks like a sex tourist. Look at that movement Mary.”