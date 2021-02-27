Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford confirms engagement to girlfriend Paige Yeomans

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford confirmed that he is engaged to his girlfriend, Paige Yeomans, during last night’s episode.

Much to our delight, Gogglebox returned to its Friday night slot on our TV screens last night – and while one beloved Gogglebox star has left the sofa for good, another shared that something big had happened for him while we’ve been in lockdown.

Pete Sandiford and his sister Sophie are the hilarious Blackpool sibling duo that leave Gogglebox fans howling every episode.

And in last night’s show, Pete confirmed his engagement to girlfriend Paige Yeomans.

Sophie asked Pete, “Do you feel any different now that you’ve got engaged?”

“Yeah, I think,” Pete said.

“I feel like an even bigger responsibility. I don’t know why. I’m going to have a wife.”

“Yes, you’re going to have a wife,” Sophie added.

Confirming their adorable brother and sister bond will mean Sophie has a special role at the wedding, Pete said, “It’s going to be my best wo-man, isn’t it? It will be you.”

“Correct. Course it will,” Sophie agreed.

Pete had kept his romance with Paige rather private until he shared a photo of her on Instagram back in October.

‘My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for 🥰, don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend 😂 This was taken last year FYI,’ he wrote beside the sweet selfie.

Sophie also shared a sweet snap of the three of them, dubbing Paige and Pete her ‘best friends forever’.

Pete and Sophie first joined Gogglebox back in 2017 and quickly became favourites among die hard fans.

When they’re not chatting away about the telly, they work pretty normal jobs.

Pete works in the insurance industry while Sophie worked at Department store Debenhams as a window dresser until very recently.

She let fans know that she was leaving her local Debenhams ‘with a smile’ when it closed down at the end of last year due to the impact of the pandemic.