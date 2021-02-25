We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has quit the award-winning Channel 4 show after six years.

The 26-year-old reality TV star hinted last year that he would quit the show after his girlfriend model Bryony Briscoe, wasn’t allowed to join.

And just a day before the new series airs, Tom, a choreographer and TikTok star, has announced he’s quit the show.

Tom, whose brother Shaun Malone welcomed a baby last year, took to Instagram to announce that he is walking away from the show and says he’s available for other TV work and opportunities.

As the Gogglebox star quits, he uploaded a photo of himself holding a piece of cardboard, advertising for job opportunities, and captioned it, ‘So after 6 and a half years it’s finally time to put down the remote, and to say goodbye to Gogglebox.

He continued, ‘I’ve loved every minute and I’m eternally grateful to @channel4 and @studiolambert for allowing me to be a part of the show. But new opportunities are knocking on the door and it’s time to explore them.’

He admitted he was looking forward to “enjoying the show as a viewer and not having to worry about having said something stupid.”

Gogglebox sparked complaints last year over ‘homophobic comments’ after two different cast members made controversial comments.

Meanwhile, as the Gogglebox star quits, he confirmed his family, dad Tom and mum Julie and brother Shaun, would be keeping the Gogglebox sofa warm He added, ‘PS. Don’t worry my family @themalonesgb and @shaunmalone95 will still be on the show to keep you guys entertained every Friday. To the future.’

Meanwhile, his two other siblings, Lee and Vanessa have never starred on the show.

Tom previously revealed to the Daily Star that members of the family are prepared to bail on the show. He said, “If the opportunity was good enough then yeah 100 per cent we would leave. I think the rest of us would be able to stay on Gogglebox.”

He added, “Because of contracts and stuff, unfortunately, you won’t see my girlfriend on the show.”

Tom, who joined Gogglebox in Series four, moved into a new apartment with his girlfriend in December.