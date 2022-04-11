We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Alex Beresford has announced that he is engaged to Imogen McKay, his partner of almost two years, after proposing on a Majorcan beach on New Year’s Day.

The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed to Hello! magazine how he popped the question while on a romantic trip together.

Alex shared his excitement for the special moment in his life, explaining, “I’d been on my own for a while and was ready for a new relationship.

“But I was adamant I didn’t want to try a dating website. I’m of an age where before social media, you met a girl, took her phone number and called to invite her out.”

Video of the Week

Imogen and the Good Morning Britain weatherman have been dating since August 2020, after they met on a blind date put up by a mutual friend.

He went on to say that he asked a friend whether she knew somebody he’d get along with, and she replied, “I do – but she’s way too good for you.”

Alex reflected on the start of their adorable relationship, adding, “We hit it off from the start. We talked every day about our shared values and goals, and our love for our families. We’ve always been on the same page.”

Imogen grew up in Australia and now works at a top London restaurant in e-commerce operations.

She admitted that she had never watched her now fiance on TV before meeting him and that she avoided from doing so she wanted to know for herself what he was like.

Before their engagement, the couple enjoyed a long-distance romance, travelling between Bristol and London. Alex remembered the “amazing moment” when he surprised his soon-to-be wife on the beach in Majorca.

“Imogen’s not one for taking photos, but as I persuaded her to pose for a picture overlooking the sea, I kneeled down to take the engagement ring I’d hidden inside my rucksack,”he shared.

Alex continued the sweet moment, saying,”I was on one knee, and asked her the biggest question of my life – and she said yes. It was an amazing moment.”

The couple plans to go back to Majorca in September for their wedding, which will an intimate affair attended by approximately 100 people. Cruz, Alex’s 12-year-old son from his first marriage to Natalia Natkaniec, will stand as ring bearer and best man.