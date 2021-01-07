The 8 brutal parenting rules Gordon Ramsay raised his kids with

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordan Ramsay has revealed his key parenting rules - and they're pretty strict!

The Hell’s Kitchen chef is renowned for losing his cool in the kitchen but he’s not afraid to show his kids who’s boss either after he opened up on how he disciplines his brood.

Gordon, 54, and his wife Tana are parents to Megan, 23, 19-year-old twins Jack and Holly, Matilda, 17 and son Oscar, one.

So when it comes to working from home and juggling homeschooling with discipline, it looks like families could learn a thing or two from Gordon.

He refuses to give them a job

Job searching is difficult at the best of times, but the Ramsay kids won’t expect to get a job working for their dad – after he confirmed he’d rather his kids worked for another chef.

Speaking on US radio, Gordon admitted, “I’m firm, I’m fair and I will give you everything I’ve got to get you to the very top. And that’s it, no bulls**t. I take a lot of flak for being straight and honest, but I’m not worried about that f***ing snowflake generation.”

He added, “It’s like not employing the kids. I don’t want the staff thinking, ‘F**k it’s Ramsay’s kid, we can’t tell them off’.

“You want to work in this business? You f**k off to another chef, learn something different and come back with something new to improve the business.”

No inheritance

Gordon Ramsay is worth a fortune – $220 million (£162.1 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth – but that doesn’t mean his kids can just sit back and expect to benefit from his earnings when he dies.

“It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them,” he told the Telegraph.

“The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25% deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat.”

Instead, it’s likely that Gordon will leave his cash to some of the charities he supports.

Kids fly in economy

It’s no secret Gordon can spark debates and he did just that in 2017 when he revealed he refuses to fly his kids first class with him so he books them seats in economy. He said, “I turn left with Tana and they turn right and I say to the chief stewardess: ‘Make sure those little f***ers don’t come anywhere near us, I want to sleep on this plane’. I worked my f***ing arse off to sit that close to the pilot and you appreciate it more when you’ve grafted for it.”

And keeping them real is something he believes in. He explained his decision was not just an economical one, “So I like to think about what you can do with the money when you land, rather than paying out thousands of dollars for eight, nine ten-year-olds to sit in first class. I do not want them sat there with a 10 course f**king menu with champagne.”

Being vegetarian is banned

Gordon is passionate about the food he cooks and he expressed his disliking of vegetarians by feeding them meat on one of his shows and his kids daren’t even go there with this punishment.

He once said, “My biggest nightmare would be if the kids ever came up to me and said ‘Dad, I’m a vegetarian.’ Then I would sit them on the fence and electrocute them.”

And in 2005 he hit the headlines for making his youngest daughter Tilly say goodbye to their Turkey.

“Bye bye turkeys,” said Gordon, before adding, “See you in the oven!”

5. No swearing

Lead by example is something Gordon’s doesn’t do when it comes to his bad language. But while he reserved the right to be foul mouthed at work, he’s banned it at home. He said, “Swearing is industry language. For as long as we’re alive it’s not going to change. You’ve got to be boisterous to get results. They know I’ve said bad words. I say it is an industry language. They don’t swear. They don’t walk around shouting the f-word.”

No dating showbiz pals

With a list of celebrity friends who also have similar aged children – from the Beckham’s to Gino D’Acampo – Gordon has made it crystal clear he won’t entertain such dating. He once said, “If Holly said ‘Yeah, Brooklyn and I…’ it would be ‘No, Holly.’”

And he was far from impressed when Gino revealed his son Luciano was dating Gordon’s daughter Tilly.

Pocket money limits

Having grown up on a council estate in Glasgow, Gordon isn’t going to give his kids an easy ride. He previously revealed, “Meg’s at university and has a budget of £100 a week; the others get about £50 a week and they have to pay for their own phones and their bus fare.

“The earlier you give them that responsibility to save for their own trainers and jeans, the better.”

Helping with housework

While he won’t give them a job, he will make them pull their weight around house chores.

“They tidy up after each and every dinner. It’s a system. It’s important they help set and clear the tables, it’s important they cook, it’s important they do their homework,” he said.

Gordon is set tot return to screens with his new Channel 4 show Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back which airs tonight at 10pm.