Candice Brown has opened up about how her ADHD diagnosis has affected her mental health.





Great British Bake Off star Candice was diagnosed with the condition, that affects people’s behaviour, in January 2020, admitting her mental health has “taken a huge dip” in the 20 months since.

“It is so much worse now. My mental health has taken a huge dip the last couple of years,” the 36-year-old said on Vicky Pattison’s The Secret To podcast.

Candice revealed that many of her loved ones even confessed to her that they struggle to be around her.

She added: “People are sort of saying at the moment, ‘We know you’re quite bad because we’re struggling to be with you’.

“One of the things with me and the ADHD and the anxiety, and when they battle – and they fight against each other. It’s just a whole minefield but I’m working on it.”

It’s not the first time the Great British Bake Off star has opened up about her mental health.

In July, she admitted that she wasted “years being ashamed” of her condition. “I’ve spent so many years being ashamed of this mental health,” she said during an appearance on Loose Women.

“I suffered trauma which led to the depression and PTSD. It took me so long to realise it’s not my fault, it was something that’s quite wrong.”

Her diagnoses came just a few months before she announced her split from husband of two years, Liam Macauley, whom she married back in September 2018 in a lavish white wedding at Château de Varennes in Burgundy.

The pro baker, who reigned victorious on the 2016 series of Bake Off, confirmed the end of their marriage in a statement in July 2020, saying at the time: “Liam and I split earlier this year. It is a very sad time for both of us.”

Speaking after reports of their split surfaced, Liam told MailOnline: ‘There was nobody else involved. We have just sadly decided it wasn’t working.”