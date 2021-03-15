We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Manon was one of the much-loved Bake Off contestants of the 2018 series and has said she’s excited to pass the baking gene to her and husband Luke’s first little one.

Talking to Hello!, Manon said, “I grew up knowing I wanted to be a mum so I’m very happy and relaxed with being pregnant.”

She continued, “We are so happy to be having a summer baby and the due date is on Luke’s birthday – it feels like it’s meant to be…”

Manon said she is positive her baby will love to bake and will become her little helper, ‘The baby will be with me in the kitchen from the day it’s born.’

Manon took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share the news with her fans, she posed in a multicoloured dress, holding her baby bump and captioned it, ‘Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and what a special day to share with you that Luke and I are expecting our little bébé in June 💕.’

Luke and Manon got engaged last year during a holiday to Barbados and are planning to tie the knot in France next year. She has also just found out she was pregnant a few weeks before.

Manon said they became boyfriend and girlfriend within two weeks of meeting, and moved in together after just four months, she said “When you find the one, you just know.”

Manon said having her baby at the wedding next year will be nice, adding, “All of my best friends are either pregnant or just had a baby so their children will be there too – I’m going to need lots of nannies on the day!”

Video of the Week

The mum-to-be is also going to raise her baby to be bilingual, she will be teaching the baby French and English.

“That is one of the best gifts we can give them, so we’re going to work hard at it,” she said.

“I’d like the baby to be French-speaking at home and then use English outside the home.”

Congratulations Manon and Luke!