Gwen Stefani marries partner Blake Shelton after six years together

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gwen Stefani and her partner Blake Shelton have married after six years together.

Pop icon Gwen confirmed her marriage to Blake after posting a video of herself wearing a bridal veil to Instagram with the caption, ‘July 3rd 2021.’

The singer and her country music star beau were rumoured to have tied the knot over the weekend, and it’s now official after the Hollaback Girl songstress verified the reports with a series of sweet snaps on social media from their big day.

The couple, who got engaged back in October 2020, sparked intense speculation that their big day was fast approaching, after applying for a marriage licence in Oklahoma.

Holders of the licence in the US state have ten days to marry, which fuelled suspicion that the artists were planning a wedding.

Details of the big day are still yet to be revealed, but it seems Gwen and Blake stuck to some of the sweetest wedding traditions, sharing a photo in which they can be seen sharing a passionate kiss next to a very tall and beautiful, yet simple wedding cake.

Another shot shows Gwen happily waving a bunch of flowers while being pushed around in a cart by her husband, along with a love heart and praying emoji, she wrote, ‘July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true.

‘I love you, @blakeshelton.’

Wedding photographer, Jeremy Bustos, who was amongst the star-studded guests, described being at the beautiful day as the “greatest honour”.

In a special tribute to the newlyweds, he hailed them as the “sweetest, most down-to-earth, and straight up best-est couple ever”.

“You need a party dress when u get to marry Blake Shelton,” Gwen wrote, referring to her Vera Wang reception gown, which she paired with a pair of stiletto cowboy boots.

The private ceremony is said to have taken place at Blake’s home in Oklahoma.