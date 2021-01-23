Gwen Stefani makes shock confession about Blake Shelton relationship

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gwen Stefani felt “insecure” about her relationship with Blake Shelton prior to him popping the question, as fans continue to ask: When did Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get engaged?

The happy couple got engaged back in October 2020, after dating for more than five years. But Gwen, 51, confessed she was having doubts that her country singer beau, 44, would ever pop the question.

Which is why their engagement was even more “unexpected” than fans might think.

Speaking on The One Show, Gwen said, “It was totally unexpected. I had just had my birthday and he had told my dad I guess and had the ring for a couple of weeks before. I had no idea.

“In fact I was going like, ‘Man, we have been together for like six years now. What is happening with us’ in my brain, like getting a little bit insecure. And so it happened all right on time for us.”

What made the moment even more special is Blake asked Gwen to marry him in front of their children.

“He had the ring inside this little cupboard which was to the side and he said, ‘Oh can you get me a fire starter out of there’ and I opened the cupboard and there was this big, gigantic diamond and I was like, ‘Are you serious? Are you serious?’

Kingston my son was sitting right there and everybody came around and saw what was happening and everyone was crying.”

While their romance is well-known and loved among fans now, Gwen didn’t even know Blake before she started working beside him on The Voice USA in 2014. But she quickly fell for him and his “loveable” “crazy charisma”.

Fast forward to 2021 and the couple are now planning their big day. And rumour has it the wedding will take place in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma, with a source revealing, “There will be a few dozen of their closest friends and family, but Gwen doesn’t see the need for anything huge in terms of numbers.”

It won’t be Gwen’s first time down the aisle as she was previously married to English singer, Gavin Rossdale. Their marriage was only recently annulled despite splitting over five years ago.

The couple share three children – Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12 and six-year-old Apollo – and made it clear that they are continually “committed to jointly raising [their] three sons in a happy and healthy environment.”

That’s what we like to hear!