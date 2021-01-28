Singer Halsey confirms she’s pregnant after multiple miscarriages

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halsey has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The US songstress shared the news on Instagram yesterday, posting photos of her showing off her growing baby bump.

‘surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻,’ the 26-year-old pop star penned beside the snaps, giving a nod to the fact this ‘rainbow’ baby is a blessing following three miscarriages she has suffered over the years.

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, can be seen posing in a pair of loose fitting jeans and a rainbow crochet bralette, once again paying tribute to the baby she once lost and the joy of being pregnant after her miscarriage.

It’s not been officially confirmed who the father of the child is, but Halsey tagged her thought-to-be boyfriend Alev Aydin in the post.

Halsey has opened up about her struggles with endometriosis and fertility in the past and has been honest about how she felt after miscarrying a pregnancy during her 2015 tour.

I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant,” Halsey told The Doctors in 2018 View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)