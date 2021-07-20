We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halsey has shared the exciting news that she welcomed her first child with her partner Alev Aydin earlier this month.

Halsey has taken to Instagram to reveal that she has given birth to her first child with Alev Aydin. The singer first confirmed she was pregnant back in January, much to the delight of her fans.

And it seems the new parents have been enjoying the first week with their little one in private. Halsey confirmed that they’d actually welcomed their baby earlier this month on July 14th.

‘Gratitude. For the most “rare” and euphoric birth. Powered by love’, the star wrote, captioning the two carefully chosen snaps.

In the first, black-and-white picture, the couple can be seen in the delivery room, their baby wrapped in a blanket in Halsey’s arms as Alev looks on adoringly.

This was followed by an equally powerful photograph showing Halsey and Alev’s child breastfeeding. Halsey’s caption went on to share the beautiful and unusual baby name choice they’ve settled on, writing, ‘Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021’.

The proud mum has not yet confirmed the gender of her newborn, though this stunning name is the perfect unique choice. Following the proud mum’s announcement, fans and celebrities alike were quick to express their excitement.

This included fellow singer Demi Lovato, who eagerly commented, ‘Congratulations!!!!’

‘Congratulations!!! How perfect and magic’, wrote model and actor Ruby Rose.

Whilst Katy Perry also expressed her good wishes, having welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2020, writing simply, ‘the blessing ♥️’.

The arrival of little Ender comes after Halsey announced she was pregnant in a very special way. Taking once more to Instagram in January, the star shared a series of photographs, displaying her growing baby bump with pride in a rainbow crochet style top.

‘surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻’ she captioned the pictures.

Opening up about motherhood in an interview with The Guardian back last year, Halsey shared that she had previously suffered miscarriages and lives with endometriosis.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she poignantly explained. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising.”

However, she also revealed her latest endometriosis prognosis was positive and stated that motherhood was “looking like something that’s gonna happen for me. That’s a miracle.”

It was just under a year later that she announced her pregnancy and now she and Alev have welcomed Ender to their loving family.

Congratulations to them both!