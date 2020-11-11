We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint has taken to Instagram for the first time to reveal his newborn daughter's very unique name.

The iconic British actor, best known for playing the role of Ron Weasley in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise, welcomed his first child with girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May.

Now, Rupert has made his debut on Instagram with an utterly adorable selfie of him holding his little girl.

And the red-haired star announced his daughter’s name for the first time – and it’s seriously special.

‘Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!

‘Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint.

‘Stay safe, Rupert,’ he added.

Baby Wednesday’s name is thought to have been inspired by The Addams Family’s Wednesday Addams.

And Rupert’s first post revealing the good news has already gained him two million followers on Instagram.

In the lovely photo, he can be seen posing with little Wednesday, who is wearing a bright pink jumper – but with not enough hair to show if she’s inherited her father’s iconic ginger gene yet!

One of Rupert’s Harry Potter cast mates made sure to congratulate him on the lovely news online.

‘Welcome Weasley , it’s about time. Love to Wednesday,’ penned Draco Malfoy star Tom Felton.

Meanwhile, Potter fans were utterly thrilled.

‘THE LEGEND HAS ARRIVED,’ wrote one.

While another joked, ‘ANOTHER WEASLEY!‘

‘Look at her tiny hands 😭😭,’ another commenter swooned.

Video of the Week

Rupert and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress Georgia confirmed the birth of Wednesday earlier this year, releasing a statement reading, ‘Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time.’

The new parents have been dating since around 2011 but have kept their romance pretty private for the majority of the time.

However, it seems that social media newbie Rupert may be preparing to open up on his life as a father a little more, and we can’t wait!