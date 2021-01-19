We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rupert Grint has shared some rare details on his relationship with girlfriend Georgia Groome in a sweet interview about fatherhood and family life.

The Harry Potter star, famous for playing Ron Weasley in the iconic film franchise, became a father to his first daughter in Spring 2020.

Rupert and girlfriend Georgia Groome welcomed the little one, who they named Wednesday, after over a decade of dating and Rupert has now shared some lovely info about their romance.

Rupert and the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging star have kept their relationship rather low-key during their time together and didn’t even make things public for the first seven years together.

Now Rupert has revealed exactly what makes the relationship work and it’s really sweet.

“It’s a very natural thing – we’re just best friends,” the red haired Brit icon told Glamour.

“We’re kind of the same person; we think the same way. That’s always made it work – that’s why it’s lasted. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it’s great.”

Rupert also spoke out about the struggles of adapting to life with a newborn baby during a global pandemic, admitting it’s been “tough”.

“It’s a time when you want as much support as you can get from your family and your friends; it’s a very isolating thing, this lockdown, so we really have kind of been on our own. But there’s positives with that.

“It’s been great to work everything out for ourselves, without so many opinions. We’ve really bonded with Wednesday. It’s been intense, but great.”

Rupert sent fans a little loopy when he shared a selfie featuring his tiny tot on Instagram for the first time ever last year.

‘Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert,’ he penned, beside the most adorable snap of him cradling his little girl.