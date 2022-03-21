Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright marries boyfriend Andrew Lococo

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star, Bonnie Wright, has announced that she married her long term boyfriend Andrew Lococo in a private ceremony.

The actress, who is best known for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, broke the news to her social media followers on Sunday by revealing her wedding ring.

Her left hand now sports a gold band with a huge turquoise stone in the centre, as she uploaded a short video of her hand resting over her new husband Andrew’s.

Bonnie raved about the “best day of my life” as the newlyweds posted videos of themselves relaxing by a pool. Including the caption,”Thanks to my husband!!”

Although the exact time-frame of Bonnie and Andrew’s relationship is unclear, the two began sharing photos of themselves on social media in September 2020.

The actress shared that she had moved in with her now husband, leaving behind her lavish Los Angeles home for a homely San Diego property.

Bonnie explained, “Andrew and I had been going back and forth between these two cities for a long time, so we were ready to live in the same place.

“This is Andrew’s house, which is now our house. He has lived here for 10 years and has a beautiful garden. He’s looked after it very well.”

Bonnie had previously been engaged to Jamie Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter, for a year until 2012.

She began playing Ginny in the Harry Potter series when she was 11 years old, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and continuing through the eight films, ending in her character marrying Harry.

The Harry Potter world has been flooded with romance, as Emma Watson recently described the sweet moment she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton during a special Harry Potter Reunion.

Bonnie’s on-screen brother James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley, was among the first to wish the happy couple well with a pair of congratulatory emojis.

Afshan Azad, who played Padma Patil in the Harry Potter films, added, “Love you so much.”

Scarlett Hefner, who played Pansy Parkinson, a Slytherin student, gushed, “Congratulations to you both!”