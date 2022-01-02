Emma Watson reveals moment she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton during Harry Potter Reunion

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Emma Watson revealed the moment she “fell in love” with co-star Tom Felton during a candid interview for the Harry Potter Reunion special.

The special feature, called ‘Return to Hogwarts’, saw cast members reunite to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Philosopher’s Stone.

Even though Emma Watson and Tom Felton played nemeses Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the film series, the two revealed their feelings for each other were kinder in real life.

In the reunion special, which is available to watch now, Emma shared the special moment where her feelings for co-star Tom became romantic.

Remembering a tutoring session they were both having, Emma said, “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.

“I used to come in every say and look for his number on the call sheet. It was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him, he was like, you’re my little sister.”

Emma stressed that nothing “ever, ever, ever, happened romantically” between the pair but they “just love each other” (as friends) even today.

Tom was told about Emma’s crush while sitting in the hair and make-up chair. Recalling the moment, he said, “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.

“There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

But this isn’t the first time that dating rumours have surfaced between Tom Felton and Emma Watson. The two regularly still meet up and share photos together.

However Emma is actually in a relationship with Leo Robinton, a businessman. While Tom previously dated fellow Harry Potter star Jade Olivia Gordon.

It also seems that Emma wasn’t the only one to have a co-star crush over the Harry Potter years. In a chat between Daniel Radcliffe and Helena Bonham Carter, who played Bellatrix Lestrange in the franchise, the two revealed how Daniel had given Helena a love note during production.

The young actor had written how it was a “pleasure” working with her. He ended the note by saying, “I do love you and I just wish I had been born 10 years earlier. I might have [had] a chance.”

How to watch the Harry Potter Reunion

The Harry Potter Reunion is available to watch on NOW in the UK from January 1 2022.

You’ll need to sign up for a subscription, starting with a 30-day free trial, if you’re not already signed up to the streaming service.

It’s well worth the investment though, as other must-watch shows like Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… and Olivia Coleman’s new drama, Landscapers, are also now live on the site.

