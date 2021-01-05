We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has revealed her three-month-old son Abraham is battling Covid in hospital.

The actress, 33, has confirmed her newborn son is fighting coronavirus after she shared a heartbreaking photograph from his hospital bedside.

The film star who was made famous by her role of Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter film franchise who shares Abraham, son Donnie, five, and daughter Margot, three, with comedian Alfie Brown told, fans her baby is ‘okay and doing well’ having been stricken with the ‘super powerful and contagious’ strain of the virus.

She shared the snap to her Instagram and captioned it, ‘I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is Covid positive.

‘He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year.’

It comes after Imperial College London researchers discovered in November that newborns are very unlikely to become severely ill with COVID-19.

Jessie, who didn’t have an easy labour, revealed she wasn’t expecting to be back in hospital so soon after his ‘traumatic birth’ but gave thanks to the NHS heroes who are battling to save lives.

She added, ‘Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 ….’

She continued with an update on his development and asked fans to pray for her baby.

Jessie begged, ‘Please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9llbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams 😣😣😣😣😣.) Love and best wishes to everyone ❤️ 🏥 #nhsheroes #nhs 💚.’

Jessie gave birth to Abraham in October last year, but he spent the first few days of his little life in the neo-natal unit.

The new mum had a ‘terrifying and humbling’ pregnancy before he was able to be discharged in November.

With his hospital return, friends and fans have rallied round with their support for the star. One wrote, ‘Oh my goodness, Jessie, what a scary thing for you all. Sending so much love and so glad he’s safe.’

Another well-wisher put, ‘Sending you and him loads of love and recovery vibes mate Xxx’ and I’m A Celebrity 2020 winner Giovanna Fletcher added, ‘Oh my goodness! Sending you so much love!!!! Xxxx.’