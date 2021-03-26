Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan gives birth to third child with fiancé Scott Sinclair

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan has given birth to her third child with fiancé Scott Sinclair.

The former Coronation Street star, who confirmed her pregnancy last year with an adorable announcement, gave birth on Thursday.

Scott, who proposed to Helen in 2018 at Disney World, shared the good news by posting a black-and-white photo of Helen with the baby on his Instagram page yesterday. He said it was a ‘blessing’ for their third child to be born on his own birthday and confirmed the name of their son, who has been partially named after him.

‘I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my Birthday, what a blessing!!! welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21💙’, he wrote underneath the photo.

Friends of the couple were quick to congratulate them on their good news. Fellow Coronation Street actress, Brooke Levi Vincent, commented, ‘CONGRATULATIONS to you both!!!!!! 💛’ and television presenter Kym Marsh said, ‘Oh my goodness huge congratulations xxx’.

The couple are already parents to two daughters, five-year-old Matilda and two-year-old Delilah, and told Lorraine Kelly recently that their third child would be their last one.

Helen has been open about her pregnancy throughout and shared with her followers that she believed she was actually having another daughter, although she didn’t know the sex of the baby yet.

“I just really wanted a surprise to be honest with you, I could see myself with three girls though, I could definitely see myself with three girls,” she said.

Video of the Week

“This is definitely my last baby, I tell you.”

“I don’t know what I’m having, but if I was to predict I think I’m having another daughter!” She said, “My girls are super excited about having a new baby brother or sister and I know that Delilah and Matilda will be brilliant big sisters.”

Congratulations to Helen and Scott!