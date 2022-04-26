We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has confirmed she has split from her husband Richie Myler after eight years of marriage.

Helen shared the sad news on her Instagram story on Monday, explaining that Richie had “left the family home”.

The announcement of her and Richie’s separation comes just four months after they welcomed their third child Elsie, having told the world she was pregnant back in September 2021. The pair also share young sons Ernie and Louis.

Opening up to her Instagram followers, Helen wrote, “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”

Former Blue Peter host Helen married sports star Richie in December 2013 and have since become parents-of-three. Their eldest son, Ernie, will turn seven in June, while his younger sibling, Louis, turned five earlier this month.

Her breakup news comes only hours after she wrote a post about the stresses of motherhood, in which she alluded to her personal problems.

“A mama is always full of emotions, full of love, full of anxiety and worries, full of exhaustion and lack of energy, full of mum guilt and doubt, full of pride in her kids, full of pure joy.

“She feels it all, that’s the beauty of her, she carries it all too, and yet she gets up every day and does it all over again,”she penned.

The couple looked snug in a romantic selfie ahead of Valentine’s Day in the most recent photo she shared of her husband.

Just last week Helen also posted a string of heart emojis to her husband’s Instagram photo, which featured their sons exploring a cave during a family day out in Yorkshire.

Helen made fun of married life in December, posting screenshots of the couple’s WhatsApp chat on her Instagram Story.

Being quite outspoken on social media Helen thanked NHS personnel for their great support and ‘legendary’ care after tweeting a snap of England rugby league player Richie leaving hospital with their newborn.