Hilary Duff confirms arrival of her third child with a stunning picture of a water birth

Hilary Duff is now a mother of three! The 33-year-old actress has welcomed another child with husband Matthew Koma.

In recent weeks, Hilary had been sharing more details about her pregnancy with her fans, but she finally announced that the family’s new addition had arrived on Wednesday.

The star, who is a mother to nine-year-old son Luca and two-year-old daughter Banks, took to Instagram to post a picture of her family carrying the baby in pool after a water birth.

The proud mum captioned the gorgeous picture, “We LOVE you beauty 3-24-21.”

Hilary and Matthew had married in December 2019 after welcoming their first child, Banks, on October 25, 2018. The couple then announced in October 2020 that they were growing their family once more. Her son Luca is from Hilary’s previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Hilariously, she shared that Banks was somewhat unsure how she felt about welcoming a new baby in the family – by posting a cute photo of the young girl with the caption, “I’m a big sister……. marinating about how I feel about that!”

Despite the fact that Hillary shared every detail leading up to her delivery, the new mother has chosen to keep the baby’s name a secret for the time being. This is unsurprising, given Hilary’s decision not to learn the baby’s gender before birth.

She said she was “a little scared” to have another girl during an appearance on Dr Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.

It seems Hilary was a little concerned her new arrival would clash with her eldest child’s birthday. She recently shared a picture from Luca’s birthday celebration on her Instagram stories, writing, “I desperately wanted to avoid having a baby on his birthday so he could have the day to himself, now please please body let do this …”

The former Lizzie McGuire star has a lot to be excited about, as her new book, ‘My Little Brave Girl,’ was recently published on Amazon. The plot revolves around courage and the strength of dreaming big.

The actress expressed her appreciation for being “so lucky to be included in this celebration of women’s voices.” She went on to say how “happy” she was that it was finally available in stores.