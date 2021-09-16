We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have paid a heartfelt tribute after news of sad This Morning death.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have paid tribute to a This Morning competition winner who has died at the age of 41.

The ITV daytime hosts took time out of their daily schedule to let viewers know that Heather Bone, who previously played Dosh on Your Doorstep on the show, has lost her battle with cancer.

Holly told viewers, “It’s with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Heather Bone passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening.”

And Phillip continued, “You may remember Heather from the time she took part in our competition Dosh on Your Doorstep, she was raising money to go towards her wake before I go, go party – an amazing lady.”

“She really was,” added Holly.

“She was staying positive until the end, Heather enjoyed her final months living her life to the fullest and our thoughts go out to her family and her friends at this time.”

Heather recently celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband Daniel Bone and the news of her death was confirmed on Heather’s Instagram in a message from her two sons. It read, ‘After a long battle with cancer, mum went in the most peaceful and perfect way last night.

‘Mum inspired so many people and will do for years to come, she always put others first and ALWAYS stayed positive which kept the whole family going. On behalf of mum she was so grateful of the support everyone gave us the past year as it kept her positive. After suffering for so long she deserves a rest. Sleep tight mum [love heart].’

This Morning runs various competitions including Spin to Win, but Heather captured viewers hearts when she won the chance to play Dosh on Your Doorstep, when Alison Hammond turned up on her doorstep, Heather revealed that she only had three months left to live after being diagnosed with cancer.

She won £1,000 and revealed she would be using the money for a big farewell party and the show donated an extra £1,000 on top of the prize money she had already won.

And in addition to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield This Morning tribute, Alison Hammond has also paid her respects to the former competition winner.

She wrote, ‘God bless Heather on her next journey now, I’m so honoured to have met her. RIP Heather [love heart].’

And viewers have also sent their condolences.

One wrote, ‘So so sorry for your loss. I lost my sister to the very same , just two weeks ago. My heart is breaking for you, knowing the pain you are all feeling right now. I loved watching her posts and seeing what a wonderful lady your mum was.’

Another put, ‘I’m so very sorry to read this. Your mum provided light even when things were dark for her & it was so very clear how much she loved and was loved by her friends and family. Sending you all much love. Go well Heather ❤️’

And a third added, ‘So sad to read this, RIP Heather, glad you got to fulfil some of your wishes.’

If you have been affected by the death of a loved family member or friend you can contact the Adult Bereavement helpline on 0800 448 0800 or text 07860 022 814 and visit nationalbereavementpartnership.org for more support details.